Town Creek police chief, Lawrence County sheriff discuss storm that left 2 dead, several injured

Town Creek Police Chief Jerry Garret and Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders gave an update Tuesday after Monday's severe weather left two people dead and several others injured.

A couple was found north of their property on 265 County Road and was pronounced dead. Their 7-year-old boy is now in critical condition in a Birmingham Hospital. Read more here

Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood identified the victims as Justin Chase Godsey and Kiesha Leann Cross Godsey.

In total, two people were killed and four people were hospitalized for their injuries. One man is undergoing surgery. Sheriff Sanders said several other people sustained injuries but did not seek medical treatment.

Sheriff Sanders said between 10 to 12 homes were damaged in the severe weather.

Both the sheriff and police chief expressed their appreciation for the volunteers helping with relief efforts. Chief Garret said a woman anonymously donated blankets, food and water Monday night.

Sheriff Sanders said the area was affected by a tornado in 2011. He and Garret say it could take several days for crews to clean up all the damage.

Officials will not open 265 County Road until Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service is surveying damage in the county.

