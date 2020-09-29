WATCH LIVE: The first presidential debate between President Donald Trump, Vice President Joe Biden

President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden will face off from a social distance in the first presidential debate of 2020 on Tuesday night in Cleveland at Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic.

The debate’s moderator, Chris Wallace of "Fox News Sunday," selected six topics with each segment expected to get approximately 15 minutes: Trump's and Biden's records, the Supreme Court, COVID-19, the economy, race and violence in U.S. cities, and the integrity of the election.

Watch ABC News coverage below and live on WAAY 31.