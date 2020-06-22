Suspects in Morgan County mass shooting arrested in Oregon, charged with capital murder

UPDATE: The suspects are identified as John Michael Legg, 20, from Danville and Frederic “Rick” Rogers, 23, from Hartselle. They're both charged with capital murder.

The warrants for Legg and Rogers were issued on June 19. They were arrested on Sunday by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon during a traffic stop. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says they were arrested without incident and will be extradited back to North Alabama.

Authorities say the suspects have no criminal records. They say they knew their victims and believe they were in a club together called the "Seven Deadly Sins."

The sheriff's office said three of the victims, Roger Jones, Jr., Jeramy Roberts and James Benford, were members of the club. The department says Rogers has family in Oregon.

More than 25 law enforcement agencies have worked together in the investigation.

FROM EARLIER:

On Monday, we expect to learn new information about the murders of seven people in Morgan County.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is holding a news conference at noon.

Seven people were killed the night of June 4 in a deadly shooting at a home in the 500 block of Talucah Road in Valhermoso Springs.

Two suspects have been arrested in the investigation. The sheriff’s office said it will release more information about this during the news conference.

Right now, we don’t know a motive for the murders, but the sheriff’s office said it appears to be an isolated, targeted event.

Both the sheriff’s office and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force are working on the investigation.

We know the victims are:

Tammy Muzzey, 45, of Valhermoso Springs

Jeramy Roberts, 31, of Athens

James Benford, 22, of Decatur

Emily Payne, 21, of Valhermoso Springs

Roger Jones, Jr., 19, of Decatur

William Hodgin, 18, of Somerville

Juvenile, 17

