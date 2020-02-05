Clear
President Donald Trump acquitted of all charges in Senate impeachment trial, will remain in office

The U.S. Senate has acquitted President Donald Trump of impeachment.

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 3:00 PM
Updated: Feb 5, 2020 3:45 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. Senate has acquitted President Donald Trump of impeachment, ending only the third presidential trial in American history with votes that split the country and tested civic norms.

The proceedings also are feeding the tumultuous 2020 run for the White House.

A majority of senators expressed unease with Trump's pressure campaign on Ukraine that resulted in the two articles of impeachment. But there was nowhere near the two-thirds vote necessary in the Republican-held Senate to remove the president from office. He was found not guilty of both articles of impeachment.

Trump is eager to use the tally as vindication, a political anthem in his reelection bid.

