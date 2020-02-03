Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

WATCH LIVE: Senate impeachment trial of President Trump

WAAY 31 has live coverage.

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 9:57 AM
Updated: Feb 3, 2020 10:09 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

WAAY 31 has live coverage of the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events