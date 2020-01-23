Clear

WATCH LIVE: Senate impeachment trial of President Trump

WAAY 31 has live coverage.

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 11:59 AM
Updated: Jan 23, 2020 12:03 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

WAAY 31 has live coverage of the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 35°
Florence
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 37°
Fayetteville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 43°
Decatur
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 40°
Scottsboro
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 33°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events