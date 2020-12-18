Rainsville mayor: Employee suspended without pay during investigation into illegal winery at waste water treatment plant

UPDATE: Rainsville Mayor Roger Lingerfelt said one employee is suspended without pay pending the outcome of this investigation.

He said he received a call from the sheriff’s office at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, saying they needed access to the treatment plant.

Part of what the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office described as an illegal winery that was discovered at the Rainsville Waste Water Treatment Plant on Thursday, December 17, 2020. (Courtesy: DCSO)

According to Lingerfelt, it’s believed only one employee was involved in the illegal operation. There are four employees, in total, that work at the plant.

From earlier:

The mayor of Rainsville is holding a news conference Friday afternoon to provide an update on a "large illegal winery" at the Rainsville Waste Water Treatment Plant.

Multiple local and state agencies are investigating after the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said they were tipped off about the illegal winery.

On Thursday, investigators received an anonymous tip about the operation and coordinated with Mayor Roger Lingerfelt to gain access to the facility.

Once inside, they discovered what they described as a "large amount of illegal alcohol and a winery which appeared to be in operation for a long period of time."

Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the State Bureau of Investigation were brought in to assist with the investigation. The sheriff's office said charges are expected in this case.

