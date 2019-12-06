Clear
VIDEOS: Huntsville Police Department discusses shooting death of officer

The Huntsville Police Department speaks about the Friday shooting death of a Huntsville police officer.

Posted: Dec 6, 2019 6:41 PM
Updated: Dec 6, 2019 7:01 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department held news conferences to discuss the Friday shooting death of a Huntsville police officer.

You can watch them here.

