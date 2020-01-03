Clear
President Trump speaks following airstrike that killed Iranian commander

President Donald Trump speaks following airstrike that killed Iranian commander.

Posted: Jan 3, 2020
Updated: Jan 3, 2020 2:20 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's decision to target Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani is a sharp departure from the previous two administrations.

The Bush and Obama administrations both weighed striking Soleimani but decided the risks were too high. Officials said they were concerned about Iranian retaliation and also worried that killing Soleimani wouldn't have an effect on Iran's regional provocations and support for terror groups.

Trump said Friday that Soleimani should have been taken out years ago.

