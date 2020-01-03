President Trump speaks following airstrike that killed Iranian commander

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's decision to target Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani is a sharp departure from the previous two administrations.

The Bush and Obama administrations both weighed striking Soleimani but decided the risks were too high. Officials said they were concerned about Iranian retaliation and also worried that killing Soleimani wouldn't have an effect on Iran's regional provocations and support for terror groups.

Trump said Friday that Soleimani should have been taken out years ago.