President Trump arrives in Tennessee to assess tornado damage

The president is expected to hear from Gov. Bill Lee and Nashville Mayor John Cooper, along with Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter.

President Trump has arrived in Tennessee to assess the extensive damage from this week's deadly tornado.

The White House says the federal government will help people recover from this tragic incident.

