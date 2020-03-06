President Trump has arrived in Tennessee to assess the extensive damage from this week's deadly tornado.
The president is expected to hear from Gov. Bill Lee and Nashville Mayor John Cooper, along with Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter.
The White House says the federal government will help people recover from this tragic incident.
WAAY 31 has team coverage of the president's visit. Stay with us on air and online for updates.
Related Content
- President Trump arrives in Tennessee to assess tornado damage
- President Trump to assess Middle Tennessee tornado damage on Friday
- President Donald Trump coming to Alabama to see tornado damage
- Damaging wind, tornadoes possible Saturday
- President Trump tours tornado devastation in Alabama
- WATCH: President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump visit Alabama tornado damage
- California assesses damage after biggest quake in 20 years
- Tornado Warning continued for Lincoln County, Tennessee
- President Donald Trump arrives in Vietnam for North Korean summit
- Storm damage reported in Franklin County, Tennessee
Scroll for more content...