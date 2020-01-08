President Trump: Iran appears to be standing down after attacks to Iraqi bases housing US troops

President Donald Trump addressed the nation Wednesday after Iran attacked Iraqi bases housing US troops.

Trump said Iran appears to be standing down. He said the country's pursuit of nuclear weapons is a threat to all nations.

"Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world," he said.

Trump also announced the US will place new sanctions on Iran.

"As we continue to evaluate options in response to Iranian aggression, the United States will immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime. These powerful sanctions will remain until Iran changes its behavior," he said.

There were no US or Iraqi casualties from Tuesday's attacks. The attacks were in retaliation to the US's killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's Quds Force.

"As long as I'm President of the United States, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon...the American people should be extremely grateful and happy. No Americans were harmed in last night's attack by the Iranian regime. We suffered no casualties. All of our soldiers are safe and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases," Trump said.