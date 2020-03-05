Clear
Officials hold news conference about tornado recovery in Nashville

Hundreds of structures have damage.

Posted: Mar 5, 2020 10:31 AM
Updated: Mar 5, 2020 11:27 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: The number of customers without power has been reduced to 18,900. There are 673 broken power poles left from the tornado, which is delaying some recovery.

There were originally 112 road closures, but crews have cleared about a third of these. Hundreds of structures have damage. About 10 metro schools are without power, and students are being relocated.

A “Metro Strong” task force has been created for recovery efforts and consists of multiple agencies. About 70% of the damage has been assessed so far, and police say there has been no disaster-related criminal activity.

Right now, about 18,000 volunteers are helping. First responders urge volunteers to be careful as they’re essentially going into disaster zones in some areas.

The Tennessee Titans are donating $1 million in aid.

----------

FROM EARLIER:

We’re hearing from officials in Nashville about cleanup efforts after a tornado tore through parts of the city.

Right now, 28,000 people are without power in the city. We still don't know when everything will be restored.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates to this story.

