WATCH LIVE: Officials give update on environmental impact of deadly fire at Jackson County boat dock

Courtesy of Mandy Durham

The fire claimed eight lives and engulfed 35 boats at Jackson County Park.

Posted: Jan 28, 2020 10:58 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Officials are giving an update Tuesday on the environmental impact of Monday's fire that claimed eight lives and engulfed 35 boats at Jackson County Park.

Paul Smith, the Jackson County Emergency Management director, and Gene Necklaus, the Scottsboro fire chief, are speaking at the news conference.

You can find the latest on the recovery efforts in Scottsboro here.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

