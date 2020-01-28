Officials are giving an update Tuesday on the environmental impact of Monday's fire that claimed eight lives and engulfed 35 boats at Jackson County Park.
Paul Smith, the Jackson County Emergency Management director, and Gene Necklaus, the Scottsboro fire chief, are speaking at the news conference.
You can find the latest on the recovery efforts in Scottsboro here.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.
Related Content
- WATCH LIVE: Officials give update on environmental impact of deadly fire at Jackson County boat dock
- WATCH: Authorities discuss deadly fire at Scottsboro boat dock
- Photos show damage from deadly fire at Jackson County boat dock
- Jackson County Sheriff's Office says quick response time saved lives in Scottsboro boat dock fire
- Scottsboro’s heart breaks after deadly boat dock fire
- Questions remain day after deadly fire at Scottsboro boat dock
- Drone Video: Aerial footage shows damage from Jackson County boat dock fire
- Jackson County commissioner says boat dock that caught fire was up to code
- Recovery effort underway at scene of deadly Scottsboro dock fire
- 8 people killed, 35 boats destroyed in fire at Scottsboro boat dock
Scroll for more content...