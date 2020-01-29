Clear

Officials discuss victims killed in fire at Jackson County dock

The dock ignited early Monday morning in Scottsboro. Officials are expected to release the names of the eight victims on Wednesday.

Officials are holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon about the eight victims killed in a fire at Jackson County Park in Scottsboro.

We expect to learn the names of the victims who died at the dock on Monday. Crews have been at the scene since then to recover debris and investigate.

Right now, we know five of the eight victims were siblings and 19 years old or younger.

