Officials are holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon about the eight victims killed in a fire at Jackson County Park in Scottsboro.
We expect to learn the names of the victims who died at the dock on Monday. Crews have been at the scene since then to recover debris and investigate.
Right now, we know five of the eight victims were siblings and 19 years old or younger.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.
Related Content
- WATCH LIVE: Officials discuss victims killed in fire at Jackson County dock
- Coroner: 5 siblings killed in Jackson County Park dock fire
- WATCH: Authorities discuss deadly fire at Scottsboro boat dock
- Drone Video: Aerial footage shows damage from Jackson County boat dock fire
- Jackson County Sheriff's Office says quick response time saved lives in Scottsboro boat dock fire
- Photos show damage from deadly fire at Jackson County boat dock
- Decatur marina adjusts safety requirements following Jackson County boating dock fire
- More details expected in investigation into deadly Jackson County dock fire
- Jackson County commissioner says boat dock that caught fire was up to code
- How to help Jackson County Park fire victims
Scroll for more content...