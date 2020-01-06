Officials discuss deadly plane crash in Cullman that killed father and daughter

Update: Ben Harrison, General Manager at Cullman Regional Airport, says officials are moving forward in the process of investigating.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating, but Harrison is unsure of how long the investigation will take. He says the family flew out of the airport often and is known in Cullman.

The father and daughter were in an RV-6 plane, which is a smaller, two-seater plane. It was based out of the Cullman Regional Airport.

Harrison says he can’t say where the family was going when they were in the plane. He says Tyler Walker was an experienced pilot.

The airport has been operating at its regular schedule since 5 p.m. Sunday evening.

-----------------

Original story:

Officials are holding a conference Monday to discuss the deadly plane crash that killed a father and his 10-year-old daughter in Cullman.

The victims have been identified as Tyler Walker and his daughter, Brooklyn.

The crash happened at the Cullman Regional Airport Sunday.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are now in Cullman investigating. Right now, we don't know what caused the crash.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates to this story. Read our previous stories on the crash here and here.