Officials discuss deadly dock fire at Jackson County Park in Scottsboro

UPDATE: Crews are returning to Jackson County Park on Friday to continue cleanup efforts after the deadly dock fire.

The Jackson County Emergency Management Director Paul Smith says the salvage efforts will be ongoing for a while. Four boats still need to be recovered.

Right now, the park is closed, but a portion of it will be reopened on Monday. The docks and the boat ramp on the south end of the park will remain closed. Marine police will continue controlling access.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management has been sampling the water for contamination at three different places. They report no contamination has left the containment area. They also say there have been no fish kills because of the contamination. Test results will be posted on the ADEM website.

Smith says the fire could have been prevented. He says he anticipates some changes in policy. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

FROM EARLIER:

Officials are holding a news conference on Friday about the deadly fire at Jackson County Park in Scottsboro.

The fire at the boat dock killed eight people and destroyed 35 boats. Half of the victims who died were children.

We expect to learn new details in Friday's conference. Jackson County Emergency Management Director Paul Smith will be speaking.

