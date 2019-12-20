Boeing's Starliner capsule goes off course, won't dock at space station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - Boeing's new Starliner capsule went off course after launch and won't dock with the International Space Station.

Friday's liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida, marked the start of a crucial dress rehearsal for next year's inaugural launch with astronauts.

Everything went flawlessly as the Atlas V rocket lifted off with the Starliner. But a half-hour into the flight, Boeing reported that the capsule didn't get into the right orbit and burned too much fuel to reach the space station.

NASA says the capsule will land in New Mexico, as early as Sunday.