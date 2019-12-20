Clear

Boeing's Starliner capsule goes off course, won't dock at space station

NASA says the capsule will land in New Mexico, as early as Sunday.

Posted: Dec 20, 2019 8:29 AM
Updated: Dec 20, 2019 9:27 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - Boeing's new Starliner capsule went off course after launch and won't dock with the International Space Station.

Friday's liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida, marked the start of a crucial dress rehearsal for next year's inaugural launch with astronauts.

Everything went flawlessly as the Atlas V rocket lifted off with the Starliner. But a half-hour into the flight, Boeing reported that the capsule didn't get into the right orbit and burned too much fuel to reach the space station.

