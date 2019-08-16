Clear

Marshall Space Flight Center will manage lunar lander program for America's return to the moon

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine came to the Marshall Space Flight Center Friday to discuss Huntsville’s role in the next mission to the moon.

He told the crowd that Marshall Space Flight Center will manage the lunar lander program. Called Artemis, it is set to get Americans back on the moon for the first time in decades. The mission also will include the first-ever woman on the moon.

In July, NASA tabbed Marshall's Dr. Lisa Watson-Morgan, a Huntsville native, to oversee the development of the lander that will carry astronauts from the lunar gateway to the surface of the moon. This project will pave the way for a long-term human presence on the moon.

