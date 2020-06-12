Near 100 tips received in investigation into Morgan County septuple homicide

UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says it is following up on tips and leads, and it expects arrests to be forthcoming.

Authorities say it’s possible there is more than one suspect. They say it appears to be an isolated, targeted event.

“We know you want answers to your questions and closure to this,” said Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett on Friday.

Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said when they first arrived on the scene the night of the murders, they had no leads or suspects.

“This is without a doubt the most significant crime ever committed in Morgan County,” said Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson. “Leads develop and they continue to develop.”

Authorities said close to 100 tips have come in.

FROM EARLIER:

We expect to learn new information Friday afternoon about a mass shooting in Morgan County.

Seven people were shot to death the night of June 4 at a home on Talucah Road in Valhermoso Springs. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said when officials got there, they found the home partially on fire.

The sheriff's office and the FBI are holding a joint news conference on Friday at 1 p.m. to update the public on the shooting.

We're hoping to learn if they have any suspect descriptions or additional information to provide. So far, the sheriff's office has not released a motive for the murders.

Officials did say they believe whoever is responsible does not pose a threat to the public, but they did not say why they believe that.

The victims are:

Tammy Muzzey, 45, of Valhermoso Springs

Jeramy Roberts, 31, of Athens

James Benford, 22, of Decatur

Emily Payne, 21, of Valhermoso Springs

Roger Jones, Jr., 19, of Decatur

William Hodgin, 18, of Somerville

Juvenile, 17

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.