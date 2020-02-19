Clear
BREAKING NEWS Boaz police arrest murder suspect, identify victim in bank shooting Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Mayor Tab Bowling discusses Decatur sewage overflow

Mayor Tab Bowling said the city needs council members to consider a change.

Posted: Feb 19, 2020 11:08 AM
Updated: Feb 19, 2020 11:35 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: Mayor Bowling says he will not allow the sewage to remain on city streets and an urgent plan is needed.

He said the city needs council members to consider a change.

Decatur Utilities was not invited to the news conference.

Bowling said it’s a historic period of growth in North Alabama. He said a ten-year plan evaluation is currently underway. He also said there are sewer lines that need to be replaced.

Bowling also clarified the office of the mayor manages the city of Decatur not Decatur Utilities.

--------------------

FROM EARLIER:

Mayor Tab Bowling is holding a news conference about sewage overflow in Decatur.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Florence
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events