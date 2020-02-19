Mayor Tab Bowling discusses Decatur sewage overflow

UPDATE: Mayor Bowling says he will not allow the sewage to remain on city streets and an urgent plan is needed.
He said the city needs council members to consider a change.
Decatur Utilities was not invited to the news conference.
Bowling said it’s a historic period of growth in North Alabama. He said a ten-year plan evaluation is currently underway. He also said there are sewer lines that need to be replaced.
Bowling also clarified the office of the mayor manages the city of Decatur not Decatur Utilities.
--------------------
FROM EARLIER:
Mayor Tab Bowling is holding a news conference about sewage overflow in Decatur.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.
