Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Marshall County Sheriff's Office identifies suspect shot and killed by officers

Multiple agencies responded to the shooting Monday morning.

Posted: Feb 13, 2020 10:29 AM
Updated: Feb 13, 2020 11:44 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 3 Images

UPDATE: The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect at Thomas Ray Chamblee, 34.

The department says his wife was severely injured and transported to the hospital with a broken left hand and arm, among other injuries. They lived in Boaz, according to the sheriff's office.

Thomas Ray Chamblee

Officials say they tried to negotiate with Chamblee, but he pointed a handgun at officers. They say he has prior charges, including for theft and burglary. 

According to the sheriff's office, the officers used "reasonable, necessary and appropriate" force, and there is no reason to believe any charges will come out of this. The officers were wearing body cameras at the time. 

The State Bureau of Investigation is still handling the case. It has the footage from the body cameras and will decide whether or not to release it.

-------------

ORIGINAL STORY:

New information is set to be revealed Thursday on a deadly shooting involving multiple agencies in Marshall County.

The sheriff’s office is holding a news conference in Albertville.

We know multiple agencies responded to the shooting Monday morning.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said officers shot and killed a suspect involved in a domestic incident in Boaz. It happened on Lazy Creek Circle, and none of the officers were injured.

The State Bureau of Investigation is working on the case after the Marshall County Sheriff's Office and police requested help.

When the investigation is done, they'll hand their findings over to the Marshall County District Attorney's Office.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 39°
Florence
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 40°
Fayetteville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 34°
Decatur
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 39°
Scottsboro
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 44°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events