Madison County Commission passes resolution to remove Confederate monument

UPDATE: The resolution to remove the monument was approved. We’re working to learn what happens next.

Commission Malone said the monument is a part of history that no longer has the right to stay at the core of our community. He said they should give the people of Madison County what they deserve and what they expect.

Commissioner Phil Vandiver said the best option is to relocate it and have it be in conjunction with the confederate cemetery. He said it will preserve history and make the courthouse welcoming for everyone.

FROM EARLIER:

In a Wednesday morning meeting, the Madison County Commission will start a discussion about the future of the Confederate monument outside the county courthouse.

District Six Commissioner JesHenry Malone says he will introduce a resolution Wednesday morning to remove the monument.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.