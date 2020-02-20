Huntsville police arrest credit card scam suspect wanted by U.S. Secret Service

UPDATE: Huntsville police say the suspect, Lin Longjin, was living in New York but is in the United States on a visa from China.

Police say he stole thousands of dollars and used money from a victim in Colorado in Huntsville. The victim is out $9,000, according to the department.

The department was notified by the Secret Service that the suspect was in Huntsville and arrested him. The Secret Service is in charge of the investigation going further.

In total, Huntsville police say their investigation lasted eight hours.

Police say the suspect had gift cards mainly bought from Walmart, including Apple and Nintendo gift cards. They say Walmart Loss Prevention aided in the arrest.

--------------

FROM EARLIER:

Huntsville police are holding a news conference on Thursday about the arrest of a suspect who was wanted by the Secret Service for financial crimes in several jurisdictions.

The department says the charges involve thousands of dollars taken from victims and turned into gift cards.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday in Huntsville. A local victim was able to recover some of their funds that were taken.

Stay with WAAY 31 for updates on air and online.