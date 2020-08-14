New Publix coming to The Market at Hays Farm in South Huntsville

UPDATE: A 48,000-square-foot Publix grocery store will be coming to the area. It’s a $23.5 million investment.

Hays Farm is now leasing and is expected to be open for business in the fall of 2021, according to a news release on Friday.

The master-planned facility will feature 500 single-family homes, 600 multi-family units, an office park, a 400-plus acre nature preserve, eight miles of walking trails and more than 150,000 square feet of retail space available.

FROM EARLIER:

On Friday at 10 a.m., we’re expecting an announcement from City of Huntsville officials about The Market at Hays Farm.

We expect to hear from Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Councilwoman Jennie Robinson and Branch Properties.

The development, which will have retail and office spaces, apartments and a green space, is at the site of the former Haysland Square Shopping Center at 9032 South Memorial Parkway.

In April, officials said the project is expected to be complete in the fall of 2021.

The land is from the Hays family, and their development group is overseeing the project. You can see our previous reporting on this project here.