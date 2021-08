The Huntsville-area COVID-19 team will hold a community briefing at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the First Floor Chambers of Huntsville City Hall.

EMA Director Jeff Birdwell will join Jeff Samz, Huntsville Hospital CEO; Dr. Aruna Arora, Madison County Medical Society President; and Jon Howell, HEMSI CEO.

They are scheduled to discuss vaccine hesitancy, recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the impact of the delta variant on our community.