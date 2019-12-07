Huntsville Police Department update on investigation in shooting death of officer

The Huntsville Police Department is scheduled to hold a news conference at noon Saturday to discuss Friday's shooting death of a Huntsville police officer in the line of duty.
The department is expected to release more information on the investigation into the killing.
