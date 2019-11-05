Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

WATCH LIVE: Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle delivers 2019 State of the City Address

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle

Battle is speaking at the 2019 State of the City Address at the Von Braun Center.

Posted: Nov 5, 2019 12:06 PM
Updated: Nov 5, 2019 12:31 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville's mayor, Tommy Battle, is discussing the city’s economic future.

Battle is speaking at the 2019 State of the City Address about recent changes in the city and what its future holds. The event is at the Von Braun Center.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates to this story.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 66°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events