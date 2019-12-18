WAAY 31 has live coverage as the House begins its full floor debate over the articles of impeachment against President Trump.
Related Content
- WATCH LIVE: House to begin full floor debate over articles of impeachment
- WATCH LIVE: House impeachment inquiry process
- WATCH LIVE: House impeachment inquiry process
- WATCH LIVE: House impeachment inquiry process
- WATCH LIVE: House impeachment inquiry process
- WATCH LIVE: House impeachment inquiry process
- WATCH LIVE: House impeachment inquiry hearings
- House Judiciary Committee approves articles of impeachment against President Trump
- How to watch CNN's live debate drawing
- Democrats unveil 2 articles of impeachment against President Trump
Scroll for more content...