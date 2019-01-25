WATCH LIVE: Groundbreaking for $200 million Blue Origin facility

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and U.S. Sen. Doug Jones are joining executives from Blue Origin and United Launch Alliance, as well as local and state officials, for a groundbreaking ceremony for BlueOrigin’s new $200 million Blue Engine Production Facility in Cummings Research Park.
The new facility will create more than 300 new jobs and will be the new manufacturing home for BE-4 and BE-3U engines. These engines will power two next-generation rocket launch systems — United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur Rocket and Blue Origin’s New Glenn Rocket.
Learn more on WAAY 31 News at 11 a.m.
