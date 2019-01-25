Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

WATCH LIVE: Groundbreaking for $200 million Blue Origin facility

State and local officials attend groundbreaking ceremony for BlueOrigin’s new $200 million Blue Engine Production Facility in Cummings Research Park in Huntsville.

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 8:59 AM
Updated: Jan. 25, 2019 9:00 AM
Posted By: Rachel Keith

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and U.S. Sen. Doug Jones are joining executives from Blue Origin and United Launch Alliance, as well as local and state officials, for a groundbreaking ceremony for BlueOrigin’s new $200 million Blue Engine Production Facility in Cummings Research Park.

The new facility will create more than 300 new jobs and will be the new manufacturing home for BE-4 and BE-3U engines. These engines will power two next-generation rocket launch systems — United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur Rocket and Blue Origin’s New Glenn Rocket.

Learn more on WAAY 31 News at 11 a.m. and later here at WAAYTV.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Florence
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Decatur
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Scottsboro
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 36°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events