‘We will recover folks’: Gov. Ivey, state and local officials discuss Hurricane Sally impact

UPDATE: Gov. Ivey urged people to listen to local leaders.

“We want our people to know that we are hurting with you,” she said. “We will recover folks.”

Gov. Kay Ivey Gov. Kay Ivey

She said there are crews working to get ice, food and water to people, and there are more than 100,000 people without power right now.

“Not only will we rebuild, but we will rebuild stronger than ever before,” she said.

Congressman Bradley Byrne said people might not see power for a while due to the large number of trees and powerlines down.

He said he has met with White House staff since the hurricane made landfall, and he hopes the president will visit the area.

Byrne said he believes FEMA will be in the area soon.

“I believe that we can have a full recovery. There's just no way that it’s going to happen quickly,” he said.

Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings said they want to protect citizens during the recovery effort. He said the agency is partnering with local officials to identify and meet the needs of the public.

Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner Chris Blankenship said there is extensive damage and they’ve brought in teams from the northern part of the state to help with cleanup.

Blankenship also said they are working to get Gulf State Park reopened. He said there’s a lot of boats and docks that were damaged, and these are an important part of the tourist industry and economy.

FROM EARLIER:

On Friday, Gov. Kay Ivey is visiting Alabama’s coastal areas that were impacted by Hurricane Sally.

She’s holding a news conference at 12 p.m. at the Gulf State Park Lodge to give an update about recovery efforts.

Following the news conference, Ivey will do a helicopter flyover tour over Dauphin Island. After that, she will hold a news conference at Dauphin Island City Hall at 3 p.m.

A second death from Hurricane Sally was reported Friday in Alabama. Baldwin County coroner Dr. Brian Pierce said the death in the Foley area was of someone who was involved in storm cleanup.

Another person in the county died Wednesday morning in an apparent drowning.

The category 2 hurricane made landfall near Gulf Shores Wednesday morning.