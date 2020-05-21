Morgan County Schools superintendent picked to be Fayetteville City Schools director of schools

UPDATE: Morgan County Schools confirms its current superintendent, Bill Hopkins, has been picked to be the new Director of Schools for Fayetteville City Schools.

We're told Hopkins oversees 7,500 students in Morgan County right now. He will oversee around 1,500 in Fayetteville.

FROM EARLIER:

The Fayetteville City Schools Board of Education in Tennessee is holding a special called meeting on Thursday at 10 a.m. to decide on the new director of schools.

