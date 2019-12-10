WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrats have announced two articles of impeachment charging President Donald Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The charges announced Tuesday stem from Trump's pressure on Ukraine to announce investigations of his political rivals as he withheld aid to the country. Earlier Tuesday, Trump tweeted that he did “NOTHING” wrong and that impeaching a president with a record like his would be “sheer Political Madness!”
The case against Trump was laid out at a daylong House Judiciary Committee hearing on Monday.
Voting is expected in a matter of days in the Judiciary Committee and by Christmas in the full House.
Related Content
- Democrats unveil 2 articles of impeachment against President Trump
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces drafting of articles of impeachment against President Trump
- House Democrat expected to introduce impeachment resolution
- House kills solo Democrat's bid to impeach Trump
- House approves rules for impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump
- President Trump congratulates Democrat Doug Jones on US Senate win
- Democrats release report detailing Trump's alleged Ukraine scheme and discusses precedent for impeachment
- President Trump's associate arrested
- AP source: Speaker Nancy Pelosi to announce formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump