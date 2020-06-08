WATCH: Decatur police address video of conflict between man and officers

The Decatur Police Department is holding a news conference to discuss police-community relations and a video circulating on social media that shows a conflict between officers and a man.

The video shows a man walking through a store before being hit in the head by an officer and pinned to the ground by multiple officers. The social media post claims the man is the store owner, and he called police because his business was being robbed.

We’re told the video is from Star Spirits & Beverages on 6th Avenue in Decatur.

The Decatur police news conference is set to begin on Monday at 4 p.m. Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

You can watch the video here.