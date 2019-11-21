Decatur Fire Chief Anthony Grande announces resignation

Decatur Fire and Rescue Chief Anthony Grande is resigning.

Grande has elected to conclude his time with the department in December of 2019. He was appointed to be the executive director of the Tennessee Firefighters Commission. He has family in Tennessee.

Credit: City of Decatur Credit: City of Decatur

Grande will start his new position on Jan. 2. Mayor Tab Bowling thanked and congratulated him Thursday during the announcement at Decatur City Hall.

Grande has been with Decatur Fire and Rescue as chief since 2014. The department currently has eight stations and about 100 firefighters.

In September, WAAY 31 spoke to Grande about the possible relocation of Station Five. He said if the city council approved the project, he’d like to get the ball rolling as soon as possible. Read more here.

We’ve also talked with Grande about pressure from the city for ambulance response times to be quicker. Read about that here.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.