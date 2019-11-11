Civil rights attorney, Dana Fletcher family speak about Madison police shooting

A nationally renowned civil rights attorney is addressing the media on Monday about the shooting death of Dana Fletcher.

Ben Crump was retained by the Fletcher family following the shooting that took place two weeks ago. Following an investigation into the shooting by Madison police, the Madison County Sheriff's Office Office said Fletcher pointed a gun at an officer before two officers fired at Fletcher, fatally wounding him.

Following the shooting, Crump said in a statement, "It is another example of police overreaction and excessive use of force against people of color. The department owes his family and the public a full accounting of the facts and full transparency to get answers."

Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said in a press conference last week that his department could not release the body camera footage to the public because it is the property of the Madison Police Department.

Frank Matthews with the Outcast Voters League is also calling for the release of both the body camera footage and the 911 call.

Three people were arrested Monday afternoon at the Huntsville Veterans Day Parade while protesting the deadly police shooting. Read about that here.

Crump is expected to be joined by members of Dana's Fletcher family, including his wife, Cherelle Fletcher, and his sister, Shayla Fletcher. Matthews and Reunited Fellowship of Deliverance Pastor James M. Jones Sr. are also expected to speak.

Crump has worked on a number of high profile cases including that of Trayvon Martin and Nigel Shelby.