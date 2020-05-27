Championship UAH Hockey Players Rally to Save Program

Alumni, supporters, and members of the 1996 National Championship UAH Hockey Team hosted a news conference at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday to show their support for the UAH hockey program after University leaders announced the elimination of the program due to budget cuts due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The group is working to raise $1 million dollars by Friday, May 29 to bring back the program. As of 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, the Go Fund Me has raised $182,000.

Here is the link to the donation page: UAH Hockey Fundraiser