WATCH: Celebration of life for Rep. John Lewis in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) - At least two former presidents will attend John Lewis' funeral as he is mourned, revered and celebrated at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

The private funeral is set for 11 a.m. Thursday after a week of ceremonies in Alabama, Georgia and Washington, D.C. The arc of Lewis' life and civil rights legacy will once again tie into the history of Ebenezer's former pastor Martin Luther King Jr., a close ally whom Lewis called his leader.

Lewis died July 17 at age 80. In an essay that he asked to be published on the day of his funeral, Lewis urges others to continue to seek justice.