Remains found believed to be Birmingham toddler reported missing; 2 to be charged with murder

Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney

Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney was kidnapped from a party on Oct. 12.

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 8:24 PM
Updated: Oct 22, 2019 9:10 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius, Associated Press

Birmingham police have announced remains have been recovered that they believe are those of 3-year-old Kamille McKinney, a toddler kidnapped from a party on Oct. 12.

Police say the remains were found Tuesday evening inside a dumpster in a Birmingham landfill. The department says it will be obtaining warrants on Wednesday for kidnapping and capital murder against Patrick Devone Stallworth and Derrick Irisha Brown. 

From the Associated Press:

Police in Alabama say they've found what is believed to be the body of a 3-year-old girl who has been missing more than a week, and they're charging two people with murder.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith told a news conference Tuesday night that the remains of Kamille McKinney were located in a trash bin taken to a landfill. He says police had been watching garbage deposits.

Smith says police are obtaining murder warrants against two people previously identified as persons of interest in the case, 39-year-old Patrick Devone Stallworth and his 29-year-old girlfriend, Derrick Irisha Brown.

Lawyers for both have said they're innocent.

The child vanished while outside a birthday party on Oct. 12. Relatives called her "Cupcake."

Smith says investigators know of no link between the suspects and the girl or her family.

