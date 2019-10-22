Photo Gallery 6 Images
Birmingham police have announced remains have been recovered that they believe are those of 3-year-old Kamille McKinney, a toddler kidnapped from a party on Oct. 12.
Police say the remains were found Tuesday evening inside a dumpster in a Birmingham landfill. The department says it will be obtaining warrants on Wednesday for kidnapping and capital murder against Patrick Devone Stallworth and Derrick Irisha Brown.
From the Associated Press:
Police in Alabama say they've found what is believed to be the body of a 3-year-old girl who has been missing more than a week, and they're charging two people with murder.
Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith told a news conference Tuesday night that the remains of Kamille McKinney were located in a trash bin taken to a landfill. He says police had been watching garbage deposits.
Smith says police are obtaining murder warrants against two people previously identified as persons of interest in the case, 39-year-old Patrick Devone Stallworth and his 29-year-old girlfriend, Derrick Irisha Brown.
Lawyers for both have said they're innocent.
The child vanished while outside a birthday party on Oct. 12. Relatives called her "Cupcake."
Smith says investigators know of no link between the suspects and the girl or her family.
Related Content
- Remains found believed to be Birmingham toddler reported missing; 2 to be charged with murder
- UPDATE: Missing girl near Birmingham found safe
- Reward offered for Kamille McKinney, Birmingham toddler kidnapped from party
- Remains found in Jackson County believed to be those of missing Decatur man
- Remains found at Owens Cross Roads cemetery believed to be missing grandmother
- Bullets hit Birmingham's Topgolf
- Investigators believe they've found body of missing 4-year-old
- Toddler found wandering in freezing cold
- Remains in Jackson County believed to be missing man from 2016
- Man reported missing in Alabama found dead