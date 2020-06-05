Sheriff: Public not in danger after 7 killed in Morgan County shooting; 2 victims identified

UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office identifies two of the men killed as Jeramy Wayde Roberts, 31, of Athens and William Zane Hodgin, 18, of Somerville.

Investigators say they have four other victims and currently are notifying their next of kin.

One victim remains to be identified.

Authorities say they don’t know of a crime before involving so many victims in Morgan County. They say the public’s safety is always the number one concern, and they don’t believe the suspect(s) are in the area. They say they don't know the relation between victims right now.

FROM EARLIER:

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is giving an update on Friday at 2:30 p.m. on a shooting at a home in the 500 block of Talucah Road in Valhermoso Springs that left seven people and one dog dead.

Authorities are working to find a suspect or suspects. They responded to the home around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Investigators said some of the victims were shot more than once. They have identified some of the bodies and contacted some of the families. They are still working to identify others.

Right now, we know four men and three women were killed.

