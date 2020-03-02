Alabama public health officials give update on coronavirus

UPDATE: Public health officials say at this time, there is not a high risk for people in Alabama.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says people can take precautions by staying home if you feel sick, covering your mouth when you cough and not touching your face with unwashed hands.

Officials say routine disinfectants do appear to be effective, along with other standard cleaning techniques.

Right now, the department says it is working to ensure health care workers in the state are adequately trained and prepared for the possibility of a coronavirus outbreak. It has testing kits from the CDC and is training workers to use them.

The department touched on “improper mask use” during the conference and said it is especially important for health care workers to have the protective tools they need to be safe and able to help the public.

FROM EARLIER:

The Alabama Department of Public Health held a news conference on Monday to discuss the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Currently, no cases have been confirmed in Alabama.

