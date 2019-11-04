Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles discusses parole hearings starting back Tuesday

The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles held a news conference in Montgomery to discuss parole hearings starting back on Tuesday.
This comes after the previous administration failed to meet certain standards.
The WAAY 31 I-TEAM learned there are 627 parole hearings that were postponed since September.
Due to a new law, the board's Operations Division was unable to assure that victims and other interested parties were notified of upcoming parole hearings back in September and October, so they had to postpone those hearings.
The director of the board, Judge Charlie Graddick, said they are getting correct phone numbers, addresses and doing their due diligence to properly notify victims within the 30-day limit. These were requirements enacted by a new parole law established back in June by Gov. Kay Ivey.
The bureau says the hearings will be Tuesday through Thursday, each week from Nov. 5 to Nov. 20 and Dec. 3 to Dec. 18.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.
