Check out the July 4 fireworks at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville recorded via the WAAY 31 tower cam.
There's no sound, so find some patriotic music to accompany your viewing.
Related Content
- WATCH: July 4 fireworks at U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville
- Space And Rocket Center hosting film festival
- U.S. Space and Rocket Center launches rocket preservation project
- U.S. Space and Rocket Center repainting rusting rocket
- WATCH: Vice President Mike Pence's speech at U.S. Space and Rocket Center
- Space & Rocket Center to hold Thursday job fair
- Space and Rocket Center CEO to speak to UNA students
- Marriott hotel near Space and Rocket Center evacuated for fire
- U.S. Space & Rocket Center to hold job fair
- Apollo 11 exhibit coming to U.S. Space and Rocket Center
Scroll for more content...