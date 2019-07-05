Clear
WATCH: July 4 fireworks at U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville

We hope you had a fantastic Independance Day!

Posted: Jul 5, 2019 1:10 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Check out the July 4 fireworks at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville recorded via the WAAY 31 tower cam.

There's no sound, so find some patriotic music to accompany your viewing.

