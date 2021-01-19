WATCH: In farewell message, President Trump says he prays for success of new administration

The White House has released a pre-taped farewell address from President Trump on his final full day in office.

"We did what we came here to do – and so much more," Trump said, speaking from scripted remarks directly into the camera and standing behind a lectern with the presidential seal. "This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous. We extend our best wishes, and we also want them to have luck -- a very important word."

