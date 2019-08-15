Clear

Huntsville mayor, more give updates on city infrastructure work

Updates will include status reports on Restore Our Roads projects, major road development in key corridors of the city.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and city officials plan to provide updates on major infrastructure projects spanning across the city of Huntsville at a news conference this morning.

Representatives from the Alabama Department of Transportation also are expected to attend.

