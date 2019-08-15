Huntsville mayor, more give updates on city infrastructure work

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and city officials plan to provide updates on major infrastructure projects spanning across the city of Huntsville at a news conference this morning.

Updates will include status reports on Restore Our Roads projects, major road development in key corridors of the city.

Representatives from the Alabama Department of Transportation also are expected to attend.

