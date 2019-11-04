The Huntsville Madison County NAACP Branch is holding a town hall meeting tonight about the Madison Police Department and the investigation into the officers involved in shooting and killing Dana Fletcher.
Fletcher died Oct. 27 during an incident involving police at Planet Fitness in Madison. Read more here
The NAACP says the town hall will allow citizens to learn more about the investigation process that local police departments use.
Citizens will also learn about scenarios in which police officers use deadly force.
Madison County District Attorney Robert L. Broussard will facilitate.
Watch the town hall live here. Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for more on this story
Related Content
- WATCH: Huntsville Madison NAACP town hall on death of Dana Fletcher in Madison police shooting
- Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office: Investigation prevents release of information in Dana Fletcher death
- Activist demands for transparency in Dana Fletcher's death
- Huntsville/Madison County NAACP leader discusses Planet Fitness shooting
- Town Madison Cooperative District approves additional funding for Town Madison
- Huntsville/Madison County NAACP leader has questions about Planet Fitness shooting
- Madison police investigating early Saturday shooting
- Police: Madison shooting was domestic-related
- Madison Police respond to Buttercup Lane shooting
- Madison police investigate drive-by shooting