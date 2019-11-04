WATCH: Huntsville Madison NAACP town hall on death of Dana Fletcher in Madison police shooting

Clear
The Huntsville Madison County NAACP Branch is holding a town hall meeting tonight about the Madison Police Department and the investigation into the officers involved in shooting and killing Dana Fletcher.

Fletcher died Oct. 27 during an incident involving police at Planet Fitness in Madison. Read more here

The NAACP says the town hall will allow citizens to learn more about the investigation process that local police departments use.

Citizens will also learn about scenarios in which police officers use deadly force.

Madison County District Attorney Robert L. Broussard will facilitate.

Watch the town hall live here. Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for more on this story

