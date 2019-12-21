Clear
WATCH: Hollywood military service member surprises son during Christmas assembly

Will Parker surprised his son, Keaton, during the Hollywood Elementary School Christmas Program on Friday, December 20, 2019. (Source: Hollywood Police Department)
Will Parker surprised his son, Keaton, during the Hollywood Elementary School Christmas Program on Friday, December 20, 2019. (Source: Hollywood Police Department)

Will Parker had been away from his son, Keaton, while he was serving in Afghanistan.

Posted: Dec 21, 2019 4:19 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A little boy in Hollywood, Alabama, sent a wish to Santa Clause and asked him to bring his father home for Christmas. 

Kris Kringle got Keaton Parker's message.

On Friday during the Christmas Program at Hollywood Elementary School, Keaton's father Will Parker strode across the basketball court in the gym. His son sprinted across the court to jump in his father's arms.

Parker has been overseas serving in Afghanistan. 

The moment was captured on camera by the Hollywood Police Department who posted it to social media.

