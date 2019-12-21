A little boy in Hollywood, Alabama, sent a wish to Santa Clause and asked him to bring his father home for Christmas.
Kris Kringle got Keaton Parker's message.
On Friday during the Christmas Program at Hollywood Elementary School, Keaton's father Will Parker strode across the basketball court in the gym. His son sprinted across the court to jump in his father's arms.
Parker has been overseas serving in Afghanistan.
The moment was captured on camera by the Hollywood Police Department who posted it to social media.
Related Content
- WATCH: Hollywood military service member surprises son during Christmas assembly
- Transgender service member gets gender reassignment surgery
- US service member killed in Afghanistan
- Service members honored during Huntsville luncheon
- Veterans, service members welcomed for Heroes' week
- 'Deployed dad' surprises son at graduation in Limestone Co.
- DeKalb County schools assembles band members from across district to perform at Bicentennial Parade
- Train wreck shuts down streets in Hollywood
- 53-year-old Hollywood police officer dies
- Hollywood Police Department gets new K9 officer
Scroll for more content...