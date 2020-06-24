WATCH: Help Huntsville police ID man painting racist graffiti

The Huntsville Police Department is looking for a suspect who painted racist graffiti on a wall of the Medical Mall at Governors Drive and Memorial Parkway on Tuesday.

Police said other graffiti also was found near the overpass at Governors and the Parkway.

In recent weeks, racist graffiti has been found in the same general area in Huntsville.

Anyone with information on the man in the video or the graffiti is asked to call 53-CRIME or visit www.53crime.org