WATCH HERE: WAAY 31 presents ABC Live on the Red Carpet at the CMA Awards

Posted: Nov 10, 2021 2:27 PM
Updated: Nov 10, 2021 3:47 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Country Music Association Awards start at 7 p.m. today on WAAY 31, but first we’re taking you on a trip down the red carpet.

“Live on the Red Carpet at the CMA Awards” begins at 5:30 p.m., kicking off 90 minutes of live streaming coverage. GMA’s Lara Spencer and country star Jimmie Allen talk to CMA nominees, presenters and performers from the red carpet at the Bridgestone Arena on Nashville.

At 6:30 p.m., coverage continues online and debuts on WAAY 31 with more interviews, a preview of the night’s big performances, and a look at the night’s red carpet fashion.

At 7 p.m. only on WAAY 31, country music superstar Luke Bryan takes over the festivities as host of the CMA Awards with performances by Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Gabby Barrett, Chris Stapleton, and more.

And be sure to stick around for WAAY 31 News at 10 p.m. for our report on how you can save money the next time you head to the grocery store!

