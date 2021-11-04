Clear
WATCH HERE: 2021 Stars Dancing for HEALS

The Stars Dancing for HEALS event is happening Thursday at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville

Posted: Nov 4, 2021 4:47 PM
Updated: Nov 4, 2021 4:49 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Stars Dancing for HEALS (Health Establishments at Local Schools) gets underway at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville

The ballroom competition event raises money for HEALS Inc., a nonprofit organization in Huntsville that provides free health care for children in schools.

If you weren't able to get tickets to the sold out event, you can watch it HERE.

WAAY 31 Morning Anchor Megan Reyna and WAAY 31 VP/General Manager Mike Wright are the emcees of the evening.

Don't forget to donate if you can!

