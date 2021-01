Gov. Kay Ivey will hold a press conference at Fultondale City Hall at 10 a.m. today to discuss the aftermath of Monday night's deadly tornado.

Joining the governor will be Fultondale Mayor Larry Holcomb, Center Point Mayor Bobby Scott, Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Jeff Coker, as well as Alabama EMA Director Brian Hastings.

Watch it above, and watch WAAY 31 News later today and tonight for complete coverage